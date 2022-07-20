WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas farmers are no strangers to the heat but between these consistently high temperatures and the drought, it’s making their jobs in the field extremely difficult.

“The best decision is to reduce your number, reduce your need for inputs like supplemental feed and hay, and hopefully get one day closer or one week closer to the day that the drought breaks,” Tracy Tomascik of the Texas Farm Bureau said.

Tomascik says farmers and ranchers are having to make difficult decisions on what to do with their livestock, as many are having difficulties keeping them fed and healthy due to the lack of rain and rising price of hay.

“We need to reduce the number of livestock on those pastures and their grasslands for the reasons that were mentioned earlier,” he told FOX 44 News. “There’s just hasn’t been enough water, enough rainfall to allow grass to grow to any substantial degree over the last eight months, actually.”

Tomascik also says this weather is affecting grain and produce farmers as well. Although most grain farmers were able to make a crop this year, it was not at the level that it normally is.

He also explained that between inflation and the weather, many farmers are getting concerned about the bottom line.

“Farms and ranches across the state and country, we’re family owned. And so it’s a family business and very few are able to cash flow out of the bank account. So lending is a big issue.”

With all the issues farmers are facing, will this affect your weekly shopping trip to the grocery store?

“I don’t think we’re going to see a huge spike in costs at the grocery store or the retail level in the near future,” he explained. “Let’s think about long term, though. If we have farmers and ranchers liquidating the cow herd, that means that those cows are not going to be out there producing a calf next year, which would lead to a steak at the retail counter or a half pound of hamburger into two years from now.”