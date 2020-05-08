Family sues company after Texas man dies from coronavirus

A sausage company is being sued by the family of a worker in their West Dallas plant who died of coronavirus last month.

Two workers at the plant died of coronavirus a day apart last month.

One of them was Hugo Dominguez, who worked at the plant for at least a decade.

His family alleges the plant didn’t take precautions even after knowing workers were testing positive.

His wife said Dominguez felt he had no choice but to work.

“Quality Sausage Company” sent us a statement that reads:

The health and well-being of our employees is extremely important to us. The spread of COVID-19 across the country and within our community is challenging for all of us. ‘quality sausage company’ has continually updated our procedures to reflect current guidance.

