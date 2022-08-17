FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident.

The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off of Highway 6. The driver – who Marlin VFD described on a social media post as a “very bright young man, good future ahead of him in the healthcare industry” – drove off of a bridge at approximately 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. The VFD says he works late night hours of over twelve-hour shifts sometimes.





(Courtesy: Marlin Volunteer Fire Department)

The VFD says his dad tried to contact him Wednesday morning, and could not get a hold of him. His dad used the Life360 app on both of their cell phones, and was able to find his son’s approximate location.

The dad ran down into the creek, which the VFD says is probably 25 feet down, and pried the door open to rescue his son with a tire tool. The driver only suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

The VFD says that without this app on their phones, this could have had a “very different ending.”