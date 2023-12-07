LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Firefighter and advocate for first responders Matt Dawson will be remembered at Cook’s Garage on Monday afternoon. The service is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The procession left the funeral home at 12:45 p.m. on the following route:

Heads East on Broadway Street from Avenue V to Avenue Q

South on Avenue Q to Interstate 27

South on Interstate 27 Frontage Road from Avenue Q to 114th Street

Dawson passed away on November 26 at the age of 34, nearly four years after he was critically injured when was hit by a car while working the scene of a crash in North Lubbock. Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna was pronounced dead at the scene, while LFR Lieutenant Eric Hill passed away at University Medical Center.

Funeral procession for Matt Dawson in Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

Matt Dawson’s funeral at Cook’s Garage in Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

Matt Dawson’s funeral at Cook’s Garage in Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

Funeral procession for Matt Dawson in Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

Funeral procession for Matt Dawson in Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)







Related coverage:

Several Lubbock and Texas leaders expressed condolences to Dawson’s family and Fire Rescue, including Dustin Burrows, Jodey Arrington and Mayor Tray Payne. Texas Governor Greg Abbott granted flags in Lubbock to be flown at half-staff in honor of Dawson’s life and service.