Fall 2019 Texas voter registration deadline is October 7

Less than a week remains to register to vote in the November 2019 constitutional amendment election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For Texans, the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming constitutional amendment election this fall is Monday, October 7, 2019.

Voters must submit their voter registration at least 30 days before the election date.

Those interested in voting on ballot items on November 5, 2019 can find out if they are registered to vote in the state, how to register if not, and discover where they can cast their ballots by visiting the links on the Texas Coalition for State Parks’ elections page.