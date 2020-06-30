Face shields, gloves, wipes: Texas votes as virus rages

Harris County election clerk Jose Mendoza watches over voting booths, Monday, June 29, 2020, in Houston. Early voting for the Texas primary runoffs began Monday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Voting is underway in Texas as the state tries to contain surging numbers of coronavirus cases.

Early voting for primary runoffs began Monday as the state reported nearly 6,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, which was a new daily high for the state.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had postponed the primary runoffs to July back in March when the state had only a few dozes cases.

The runoff election is July 14 and will decide the U.S. Senate nominee to run against Republican incumbent John Coryn.