FAA: Airplane with 4 on board crashes in Bryan, Texas

A plane is seen after crashing at Coulter Field in Bryan, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (Darren Benson/College Station Eagle via AP)

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Three people have been killed and a fourth critically injured when a plane crashed at the city-owned airport in Bryan, Texas.

City spokesperson Kristen Waggener said details of the Sunday afternoon crash, including a possible cause, were not yet known.

Federal Aviation spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said the single-engine airplane with four people on board crashed at Coulter Field Airport, about 85 miles northwest of Houston shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The names of those on board have not been released.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

