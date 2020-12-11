Exclusive: AG Ken Paxton speaks on election lawsuit

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was in Washington on Thursday afternoon and spoke exclusively with our own Katie Orth on the recent lawsuit he filed regarding election fraud.

Katie caught up with him at the White House after Paxton’s meeting with President Trump.

Paxton filed the lawsuit this week against several states including, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, arguing that states’ electoral votes are “unlawful and constitutionally tainted.”

“We are hopeful the supreme court will grant our position and have the opportunity to challenge what happened in those states,” Paxton said Thursday.

Seven other states have joined Paxton in the suit and the Supreme Court has given the states until today to respond.

Justices will then decide if they will hear the case.

“We hope the SC hears it and they will allow the state legislature to step in and elect the electors who were rightfully elected by the voters but weren’t so we can get credible election results from those states,” Paxton said.

However, the suit has met some vocal opposition.

“It’s a document that says ‘Dear President Trump, Love you, xoxo Texas,” Jason Harrow, Chief counsel of Equal Citizens said.

Even Republican Senator John Cornyn has raised skepticism of the lawsuit telling our Anna Wiernicki:

“I’m not sure exactly what the remedy is that is being sought or how Texas can show that somehow it has been affected in a negative way by what has happened in other states.”

Paxton’s suit has cited a poll working in Detroit who was instructed “not to look at any of the signatures on the absentee ballots…” a delivery driver subcontracted with USPS claims of backdated ballots in Madison, Wisconsin, among several other irregularities. Paxton’s suit however, does not claim widespread fraud seen throughout the United States.

You can read the claims here:

https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22O155/163048/20201208132827887_TX-v-State-ExpedMot%202020-12-07%20FINAL.pdf

Paxton’s suit does point to irregularities and says the claims and irregularities in those key states, “violate one or more of the federal requirements for elections…and thus arise under federal law.” The suit goes on to say that the flaws they point out cast doubt on who truly won the 2020 election and “threaten to cloud all future elections.”

The Electoral College is scheduled to meet Monday to officially elect the president and vice president.