Ex-police chief accused of taking $134,000 in bribes

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — San Angelo’s former longtime police chief has been indicted on bribery and fraud counts accusing him of taking $134,000 in bribes to help a radio communications vendor obtain $11 million in city contracts.

Timothy Ray Vasquez made an initial court appearance Friday in federal court in San Angelo.

He had served as police chief from 2004 until 2016, when he was already under investigation and lost his re-election bid to present chief Frank Carter.

If convicted, Vasquez could be sentenced to as many as 70 years in federal prison.

