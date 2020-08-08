Ex-Dallas cop appeals murder conviction in neighbor’s death

This Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department shows former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. Guyger, who shot her black unarmed neighbor Botham Jean to death after, she said, mistaking his apartment for her own, was convicted of murder Tuesday. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Attorneys for a white former Dallas police officer are appealing her murder conviction in the killing of a Black neighbor inside his home.

Amber Guyger is serving a 10-year prison sentence for the September 2018 fatal shooting of Botham Jean.

She testified at trial that she mistook his apartment for her own and mistook Jean for an intruder when she entered and shot him.

Her attorneys want a new trial or to have her conviction replaced with one for criminally negligent homicide and for her to be sentenced again.

Criminally negligent homicide carries a maximum punishment of two years in jail.