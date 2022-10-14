CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Escaped Coryell County inmate Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the Texas Top Ten Most Wanted fugitives list.

This was announced at a press conference on Friday morning. Up to $7,500 in reward money is being offered for information leading to his capture – with the Texas Department of Public Safety offering $5,000 of the reward money.

DPS says Hogan has ties to Coryell County, including the cities of McGregor and Gatesville. In 2007, Hogan was convicted of Assault Causes Bodily Injury-Enhanced and subsequently received five years’ probation. Hogan’s probation was revoked the following year and he was sentenced to five years’ confinement.

DPS says Hogan was arrested for Theft of Firearm, Burglary of a Habitation, Assault, and Criminal Mischief in August 2022. On September 26, Hogan escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery – near Leon Junction in Coryell County.

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said on October 4 that all hunters, farmers and landowners in the Leon Junction-Flat-Oglesby-Mound area were asked to review their game cameras for any possible sightings of Hogan and any other suspicious activity.

Deputies, DPS Troopers, Game Wardens and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force are involved in the search. The public is encouraged to report any suspected sightings or anything suspicious – and not to approach Hogan.