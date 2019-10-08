Erin Lands announces candidacy for 69th Judicial District Attorney challenging David Green

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Assistant District Attorney for Hutchinson and Hansford County Erin Lands is challenging David Green for the 69th Judicial District Attorney seat.
“I’m ready to get to work. I’m ready to serve my community. The relationship between law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office is severely strained and needs to be re-established. Taxpayer money is being wasted on an inefficiently run office. Citizens and law enforcement want to see something done about the people who commit crimes in their neighborhoods, especially the repeat offenders. They want to see justice. I’m ready to advocate for this district and make our communities safer,” said Erin Lands.
The 69th Judicial District Attorney’s Office serves Moore, Hartley, Dallam and Sherman counties.