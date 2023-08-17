AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice for Thursday afternoon.

ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electric use, if it’s safe to do so, from 3-8 p.m. due to “extreme temperatures, forecasted high demand, & lower reserves due to low wind generation.

The council said on social media it is not currently in emergency operations.

For more information, you can sign up for TXANS, which is ERCOT’s grid conditions notification system.

ERCOT’s tips for saving energy

To help save energy, people can raise their thermostats by “a degree or two if safe to do so,” ERCOT said. But they can also avoid using large appliances like washers and dryers or dishwashers, or turn off and unplug any lights and appliances that aren’t being used. Those with pools can shut off their pumps during peak times and instead have them run early in the morning or at night.

Businesses can turn off lights and equipment when it’s not being used, or turn off air conditioning outside of business hours.