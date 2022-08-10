EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is reporting a large sinkhole on Gateway Boulevard South, near Yandell Dr.

According to officials, a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic is being diverted at Boone Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store