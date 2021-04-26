EPPD aggravated assault investigation discovers human smuggling operation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An investigation into a man arrested by the El Paso Police Department after allegedly pointing a shotgun at an individual, led to the discovery of a human smuggling operation at a hotel.
Police say Mark Holguin, 24, of Sunland Park was arrested after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a man near Transmountain Road and South Desert Boulevard on Friday.
A 58-year-old man told police he pulled-over to the side of the road to help when he saw Holguin roll off the street. Holguin allegedly pointed the firearm at the man before he and a male child ran into the desert on foot.
Holguin and the child were soon after spotted at a Quality Inn & Suites, on South Desert Boulevard. Law enforcement found a human smuggling operation taking place inside the room.
Police contacted Homeland Security Investigations to look into the smuggling operation.
Holguin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is in the Downtown jail on a $25,000 bond.
