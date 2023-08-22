Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Aug. 22, 2023.

SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — A student accidentally discharged a handgun Tuesday morning while the school bus they were riding was pulling into the parking lot of a Seguin elementary school.

According to a post from the Seguin Independent School District Facebook, it happened while the bus was entering the parking lot of Jefferson Elementary School. Seguin is southeast of New Braunfels and northeast of San Antonio.

No one was injured during the incident, according to the district.

The district said the bus driver immediately recovered the handgun from the student, and the Seguin Police Department was contacted. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident.

Seguin ISD said while reports show the student did not threaten anyone, this is “a very serious situation and a significant breach of our school safety protocols.”

The student remains off campus while the investigation continues.

Students from three different elementary schools — Jefferson and Koennecke Elementary Schools, as well as one student from Ball Elementary School — were on the bus at the time. The parents of all students were contacted to inform them of the incident, according to Seguin ISD.

The district said professional school counselors would be available for any student or family in need of assistance Tuesday.

“Possessing and discharging a firearm on school property violates state and federal law, as well as our Student Code of Conduct,” the district’s post said. “Student and staff safety remains our top priority in Seguin ISD. Parents are urged to ensure that students are prepared and in compliance each school day. Students should report any unsafe activity to a teacher, bus driver or school administrator.”

Seguin ISD said it will cooperate with the police investigation and share any additional information about the situation as it becomes available.