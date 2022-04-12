PLAINVIEW, Texas — Firefighters battled a large grass fire in Plainview Tuesday afternoon near the Hale County Airport.

The fire started around 12:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of County Road V, according to the City of Plainview. As of 3:20 p.m., the fire was 90% contained.

According to a social media post by the Texas Department of Transportation’s Lubbock District, Business Interstate 27 and Farm-to-Market Road 3644 (Southwest 3rd Street) were closed to traffic.

Low visibility was reported due to smoke in the area.

An emergency notification message from the City of Plainview said there was a voluntary evacuation for areas east of Columbia Street and south of 5th Street.

Plainview ISD announced Hillcrest Elementary School was also evacuated. The PISD board room, located at 2400 Yonkers Street, was serving as a volunteer evacuation spot.

The city said all animals at the Plainview Animal Shelter were safe as of 2:40 p.m. Puppies were evacuated by volunteers and evacuation sites were established.

The city urged people to avoid the area.

Courtesy Ron Roberts Weather KAMC Skyview Network

Courtesy Ron Roberts Weather KAMC Skyview Network

EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information on the fire. Please check back for updates.