EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many El Pasoans are crowded into the Riviera Restaurant in the Upper Valley to catch a glimpse of Greg Abbott during Tuesday night’s campaign event.

Abbott, who is running for re-election in the Republican primary for Governor, faces seven challengers. The winner will head to the general election against a Democratic challenger.

In that race, former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke faces several challengers. But most statewide polls put O’Rourke and Abbott in the general election in November.



Gregg Abbott campaign event for re-election as Texas Governor at Riviera’s restaurant on Doniphan.

At Riviera’s other Republican hopefuls are at doorways and walking with flyers asking for votes in other races locally.

More to come…

