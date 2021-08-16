El Paso City Council considers ‘legal action’ against state, health authority to issue indoor mask mandate

Watch the meeting on this page at 4 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council is considering legal action against the state and Texas Governor Greg Abbott over preventing mask mandates.

The council called an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Monday and after spending some time behind closed doors, proposed a motion to take action against the state.

El Paso Health Authority Hector Ocaranza said he also intends on issuing an indoor mask mandate including at schools.

On Monday, the city reported 750 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14 (CDC Week 32), along with 14 virus-related deaths, including one breakthrough death. There are now 2,744 deaths in El Paso attributed to COVID. As of Monday, there are 98 people hospitalized with COVID.

On Sunday, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked mask mandates in Texas cities that defied the orders, including Dallas and San Antonio.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.