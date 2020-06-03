Eastland County becomes Sanctuary County for All Business

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastland County has voted to become a Sanctuary County for All Business, the first in the State of Texas.

During a special called meeting Wednesday afternoon, commissioners unanimously approved the resolution which says the county will not enforce occupancy restrictions or any other limitations imposed on businesses by state and federal governments due to COVID-19.

“Eastland County Commissioners’ Court supports opening all businesses without restrictions or limitations that would allow all businesses to fight for their very economic survival and livelihood,” the resolution reads.

The resolution goes on to declare that Eastland County will not be arresting or citing anyone for opening their business and operating as they see fit.

“I feel we should open up at 100 percent rate for everyone,” said Commissioner Robert Rains, who brought forward the resolution.

However, this doesn’t change orders from the State of Texas or the federal government, meaning if an outside agency were to come in and enforce the COVID-19 business restrictions and limitations, the cases could go to court.

Read the full resolution below:

<iframe src=”https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/56/2020/06/Sactuary.County.5.21.20.docx” width=100% height=800px scrollbars=yes frameborder=0></iframe>

