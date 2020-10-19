Dumas radio station providing outdoor concerts to community

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A radio station in Dumas is doing its best to provide a form of entertainment to those who live in our area.



“All the things entertainment-wise that folks had to look forward to was canceled. So we felt like it was very important to give the folks something to get out and do,” said Jim Mccarty, morning show host at Big Country 95.3 and 96.5 True Oldies KDDD Radio.

The idea was to hold social distance country concerts outside.



“We hooked up with some notable country music artists and they agreed to play on our little stage,” Mccarty said.

Although it may not be Nashville, Mccarty said it is one way to have fun while being safe.



“You can still social distance and it’s up to you, you know to wear a mask or not, but being outside helps a lot,” Mccarty said.

With COVID-19 cases rising the station feels this is a safer alternative rather than attending events in small indoor spaces. The community is showing support and the station is doing the same.

“We love being here and playing the music we love to hear and helping out our local economy,” Mccarty said.

Since the weather is getting colder, Mccarty said they will most likely continue with more concerts in the spring.

