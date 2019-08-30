Drunk Texas father passes out on child

A father in Sherman, Texas has been arrested for suffocating his two-month-old child when he passed out on him while he was intoxicated.

SHERMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Sherman, Texas man is behind bars after allegedly suffocating his two-month-old child Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred on the 2000 block of East Cherry Street.

According to Sherman Police Department, Miguel Angel Gomez Junior was intoxicated and passed out in bed next to his son.

He’s accused of recklessly suffocating him.

Gomez’s girlfriend arrived at the scene to find the baby unresponsive.

The two-month-old was transported to Wilson N Jones Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gomez has been arrested for the crime but has not been indicted yet.