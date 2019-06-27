Live Now
Driver dies after truck crashes through bridge in Texas

Texas

Investigators believe a truck driver was killed after his semi crashed off a bridge and the vehicle landed in the san jacinto river

Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

Investigators say the accident happened around 3:40 Thursday morning when an initial hit-and-run occurred.

The 18-year-old driver of a car told police he was heading eastbound when his car was hit by a semi, which then drove off.

A Harris County deputy was taking the report when the driver of a second 18-wheeler swerved to miss the crash scene.

That driver crashed through the guardrail and plunged 20-to-30 feet into the water.

Sheriffs are searching for the driver but they say there are no signs the driver escaped the crash.

