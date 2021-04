HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —The department of Health and Human Services is required by law to care for unaccompanied minors who have no lawful immigration status in the United States, but one day of their 18th birthday they have a few options: find a sponsor or be tried as an adult in the legal system.

“Once they become adults, they get placed into the detention center,” said Margie Villalobos, an immigration attorney at Villalobos law office. “I've had some clients in the past that once they’re detained, they’re like a month away from becoming 18, so they’re already placed into the detention center”