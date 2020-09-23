DPS Traffic stop leads to cash seizure

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), more than $90,000 in cash was seized on Monday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, DPS stopped a 2020 Nissan Rogue near Vega for a traffic violation. According to the Trooper, multiple bundles of cash were then discovered inside boxes and luggage in the vehicle.

The driver – Leonardo Lopez, 27, of Banning, California, was arrested and charged with money laundering. Lopez was booked into Oldham County jail.

The cash was allegedly being transported from California to Pennsylvania.

