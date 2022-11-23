WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to make sure your loved ones make it to and from the dinner table safely.

Starting Wednesday and following through Sunday troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations, a release from DPS stated.

“As we head into a busy holiday season, we must remember to make safety the number one priority,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “Obey all traffic laws, don’t drink and drive, put your phones down behind the wheel, and look out for each other. The message is the same every year, but it’s a message that can save lives.”

Every year, DPS participates in a nationwide initiative known as, Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort for the Thanksgiving holiday.

During the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday, enforcement efforts totaled 36,523 warnings and citations, including 3,306 for speeding; 789 for driving without insurance; 377 for seat belt and child seat violations; and 170 violations for Move Over, Slow Down. Last year’s enforcement efforts also resulted in 225 felony arrests, 138 DWI arrests and 84 fugitive arrests.

To help lower the amount of warnings and citations issued out during the festive day, DPS recommends drivers to listen to the following: