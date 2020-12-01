DPS seeking information in Refugio County Cold Case Homicide

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says it continues to seek the public’s help in identifying a woman and solving her 1992 killing.

An increased award of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for her death, DPS says, if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers Unsolved Homicides website.

On March 2, 1992, the remains of an unidentified woman were found on the ranch on FM 2678, around four miles east of Refugio, by a pipeline construction crew. Her remains were covered by dense brush, and she was found with no identification, DPS says. Clothing was found at the scene including a long coat, black leotards, a short black dress, a red belt, white knee-high boots, and a red earring. The investigation revealed the woman died from a gunshot wound.

DPS says that based on forensic evidence, the woman is believed to be white or Hispanic, between 20 and 35 years old, and around 5’3″ tall. DPS says it’s believed her remains were at the location between one and three years before she was discovered.

DPS is asking for help identifying her. Once her remains are positively identified, the Texas Rangers will notify the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office.

The featured image of this article is an updated facial reconstruction based on the woman’s skeletal remains. DPS says the image is an approximate likeness based on data obtained from a more recent anthropological analysis. Hairstyle, hair color and eye color are all open to interpretation and may be different. (The sketch below is the original facial reconstruction.)

via DPS – original facial reconstruction images

DPS says that to be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers cold case website by clicking on the specific cold case or by calling 1-800-346-3242 (Missing Persons Hotline).