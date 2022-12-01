CORYELL COUNTY / AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has named Coryell County fugitive 37-year-old Brandon Wayne Hogan as December’s Featured Fugitive.

Hogan is also one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. DPS says his reward is increased to $6,000 for the month of December if information leading to his arrest is received from tips.

Hogan escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction in Coryell County on September 26, and he is still on the run. Hogan does have violent tendencies, and is considered dangerous.

Hogan was convicted of assault causing bodily injury-enhanced in 2007, and received five years of probation. His probation was revoked the following year, and he was sentenced to five years of confinement. Hogan was arrested in Coryell County in August 2022 for theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, assault and criminal mischief.

Hogan is 5’10”, weighs about 170 pounds, and has tattoos on his chest, right shoulder and both arms. He has ties to Coryell County – including the cities of McGregor and Gatesville. For more information, you can view his wanted bulletin.