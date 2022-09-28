MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a migrant who they allege tried to take an assault rifle from a National Guard soldier.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, U.S. Border Patrol apprehended a large group of migrants near the Bentsen Palm Community in Mission. Border Patrol agents received assistance from a Texas National Guard soldier, authorities said.

One of the migrants fled and the soldier attempted to capture him, authorities said.

A DPS news releases alleges 45-year-old Ricardo Jaime-Ruiz then grabbed the soldier’s M4 rifle with both hands “in an attempt to seize the weapon for himself.”

The soldier was able to hold on to the weapon, and Jaime-Ruiz was apprehended with the help of other soldiers, DPS stated.

Jaime-Ruiz was arrested on charges of attempt to take a weapon from a public servant and was transported to the Hidalgo County Jail, DPS stated.