DPS Honors Fallen Officers Chad Walker, Moises Sanchez during Memorial Service

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety remembered and paid tribute to Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, Texas Rangers and Special Agents who lost their lives in the line of duty during Tuesday’s 2021 Peace Officers Memorial Service.

Those honored included Trooper Moises Sanchez – who died in August 2019, and Trooper Chad Walker – who was killed in March 2021.

“Today, we sadly add two of Texas’ finest to our roll call – Texas Highway Trooper Moises Sanchez and Trooper Chad Walker. It is our duty to make sure they are always remembered and honored. They gave us, as Lincoln said, the last full measure of devotion,” said Lt. Colonel Randall Prince.

HAPPENING NOW: Peace Officers Memorial Service honoring the lives of troopers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The families of Troopers Chad Walker and Moises Sanchez are in attendance. @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/6u46GXJG7e — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) May 18, 2021

Trooper Walker was shot in March 2021 when he stopped to assist a stranded driver near Mexia in Limestone County, and the driver opened fire. He died from his injuries five days later.

“We have a lot of respect, obviously for the families. We consider them families of the agency, and we are truly moved to be able to honor their fallen loved ones,” said Chief ReNearl Bowie, Training Operations.

Trooper Moises Sanchez was shot in April 2019 while trying to apprehend a driver involved in a wreck in Hidalgo County. He died from his injuries that August.

“Very emotional. It’s been two years, and it still seems like just yesterday. My husband was shot in the Valley, the Rio Grande Valley, and the amount of love and support goes above and beyond that we never thought we had,” said Yvonne Sanchez, wife of late DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez.

SOON TO BEGIN: 2021 Peace Officers Memorial Service honoring the lives of troopers who have died in the line of duty. Watch the livestream at 10am on https://t.co/d8RwuVLj9m @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/wZfytHdyzl — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) May 18, 2021

The service was held at DPS Headquarters in Austin, with Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as the guest speaker.

“I want you to know, mom and dad, I told you we would. And we are funding in this current budget bulletproof windshields for all of our trooper cars. We will pass a budget that will increase Trooper salaries, depending on your rank and service of time between ten and 15 percent in this budget this year, and I’m also focused on disability for Troopers,” said Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

The event hopes to honor our fallen DPS troopers and encourage cadets who have chosen to dedicate their lives to serve and protect.

Governor Greg Abbott has declared the week of May 15-19th as Peace Officer Memorial Week.