AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety commissioned 101 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers from class B-2021 during a ceremony at Great Hill Baptist Church in Austin, today.

DPS said the 168th recruit class consisting of 27 military veterans, 19 recruits with prior law enforcement experience, and a husband and wife who graduated simultaneously were commissioned during a graduation ceremony with keynote speaker Dale Wainwright, Texas Public Safety Commission (PSC) member.

DPS said the class included 21 women, which tied A-2021 for the most women in a single class.

“Today marks a fresh beginning for each of you as you prepare to embark on a new and challenging field of service to the state of Texas,” Wainwright said. “DPS prides itself on courtesy, service and protection. You will be asked to exhibit these attributes time and again, often when it may not be your first instinct. You must always remember what it is you have sworn to defend.”

“We are grateful to have so many recruits who have chosen this path,” said PSC Chairman Steven P. Mach. “The DPS Training Academy ensures only the best will wear the Texas Tan, and we are fortunate to have so many people from across the U.S. wanting to protect our state.”

The recruits underwent a 29-week training academy to graduate and collectively completed more than 241,000 pushups and rowed more than 2 million meters. During the academy, four trooper trainees welcomed children to their families and one trainee got engaged said DPS.

The newly commissioned Troopers will report to their individual duty stations on May 29.

Photos from the graduation ceremony can be found on the DPS Facebook page.