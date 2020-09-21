DPS Announces Saturday Appointments through December

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the direction of Governor Gregg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is announcing Saturday appointment availability through the end of the year. Many driver license (DL) offices across the state will be offering Saturday appointments for customers needing to renew or replace their Texas DL or ID cards only.

Appointments will being Saturday, Oct. 3, and continue each Saturday through Dec. 19, with the exception of Nov. 28, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The announcement comes as the department continues to work through the backlog caused by COVID-19. Nearly 700,000 people statewide had their Dls/IDs expire while the DL offices were closed due to the pandemic. Continuing to offer Saturday appointments through the end of the year for renewal and replacements will give customers additional time to handle their DL transactions.

To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler.

A limited number of same day appointments will also be available at each DL office. These appointments are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

DL offices have implemented several COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe environment, which can be read about here.

DPS also gave a reminder that the extension for the expiration dates that was granted in response to COVID-19 remains in effect. The extension means if your Texas ID, DL, commercial driver license (CDL) or election identification certificate (EIC) expires on or after March 13, 2020, it falls under the period recovered by the State of Disaster Declaration related to COVID-19 and will remain valid for 60 days after DPS issues a notice that the extension period has been lifted.

If DPS customers wish to download a copy of the Verification of Driver License Expiration Extension, they may find it here.

