AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The “Don’t Mess With Texas” scholarship contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year.

The Texas Department of Public Transportation said that any Texas high school senior attending a public, private, or home school, and who plans to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2023 semester is eligible to apply.

TxDOT said that judges will choose winners based on a student’s proven results in leading projects or efforts that are focused on educating communities on keeping the state litter free.

“It’s imperative that future generations understand they are empowered to create long-term solutions that can transform their environment and communities into ones that are litter-free,” said Martha Martin, TxDOT section director of services, projects, and campaigns.