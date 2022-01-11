Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest now accepting applications for 2022 school year

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Transportation announced the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2022 school year.

The contest is open to any Texas high school senior attending a public, private, or home school and is planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2022 semester.

TxDOT said judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or events focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping the state clean.

The scholarship contest, which is presented in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships in May 2022 said TxDOT.

“It’s important that younger generations understand they have the power to create long-term solutions that can transform their environment into one that is litter-free,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don’t mess with Texas campaign.

The scholarships contest awards are sponsored by Buc-ees and iHeart Media.

Students who are interested in applying can click here. Applications mush be received via online submissions by 5 p.m. Mar. 31, 2022.