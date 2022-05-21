AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) and Wildcat Bluff announced they will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums’ initiatives (BSM) this summer. DHDC said they would offer free admission to veterans and currently-serving military personnel and their families.

According to the DHDC press release, this year’s program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 21, 2022, and end on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. DHDC said they would extend free admission to veterans and currently-serving personnel.

Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, collaborating with the Department of Defense and museums across America.

“Museums educate and inspire, cause us to wonder and imagine dream and remember,” said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “By participating in the Blue Star Museums program, DHDC is offering military personnel and their families an opportunity to feel connected to the DHDC community and to explore the world through the power of arts, culture, and design, contributing to each person being able to live an artful life.”

DHDC said the free admission program is available for the following guests in the United States:

Military

Air Force

Army

Coast Guard

Marine Corps

Navy

Space Force

Members of the Reserves

National Guard

U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps

NOAA

Commissioned Corps

“Being a part of the Blue Star Museums program is valuable to our community because military families sacrifice so much for our community. One of the ways we know to say thank you as a nonprofit organization is by providing them, and their families access to education, fun, and experiences. We want to allow a place for families to come together and make lifelong memories at no cost,” said Ady Brady, Marketing Manager.”

DHDC said the offer includes up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card, or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

For more information on the Don Harrington Discovery Center and the Blue Star Museums initiative program, visit here.