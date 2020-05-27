DOJ lawyer named new US attorney in Texas after resignation

DALLAS (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has named a Department of Justice lawyer to succeed the top federal prosecutor for East Texas, who abruptly announced his resignation this week.

The Justice Department says Deputy Associate Attorney General Stephen Cox will take over as acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas on June 1.

He will succeed U.S. Attorney Joseph Brown, who said Tuesday that he’d be leaving office at the end of the month.

Brown has not explained his departure, but it comes two months after it was reported that his office clashed with senior Justice Department officials over a potential prosecution of Walmart for its opioid prescription practices.

No charges were brought.