Dog reunited with family after car stolen in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (CNN) — Homecomings don’t get much more heartfelt than this, Taija Lynn Horne was understandably panicked when her SUV was stolen in Arlington, Texas.

Inside that vehicle was her dog, Charlotte.

Horne says Charlotte is a 10-year-old therapy dog.

She was so distraught, she offered a $7,500 reward for Charlotte’s return.

That wasn’t necessary because police found the SUV and wiggly Charlotte safely with it.

Horne was reunited with her best friend who can now go back to helping veterans and first responders.

