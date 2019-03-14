Texas

Dog pack mauls 53-year-old man fatally in Southeast Texas

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - A pack of three dogs has mauled a 53-year-old man fatally at a home in Southeast Texas.

The incident happened near Santa Fe, about 20 miles northwest of Galveston.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset says the man's brother called 911 about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to report that three dogs had attacked his brother. The man said he thought his brother was dead.

The man died en route to a hospital. His name hasn't been released. The dogs have been taken into custody by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. Their breeds haven't been determined.

