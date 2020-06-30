Doctors urge GOP to halt Texas convention as virus surges

File – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center, with wife, Cecilia, right, and daughter, Audrey, at the Texas GOP Convention, in San Antonio. As the Texas GOP presses ahead with plans for a July convention amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak, the state’s largest medical group Tuesday June 30, 2020, urged the party to reconsider before thousands of Republican activists flock to Houston, which has become one of the nation’s most troubling hotspots. (AP Photo/Eric Gay File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ largest medical organization is urging the Texas GOP to reconsider plans hold its July convention in Houston as coronavirus caseloads continue surging.

Texas GOP leaders have been firm that the three-day convention, which typically draws thousands of attendees, will go forward.

They also say face coverings won’t be mandated even as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges the public to wear them. Dr. Diana Fite is president of the Texas Medical Association.

She says now is “just not the time to bring thousands of the party faithful from around the state” to an indoor meeting.