HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman claiming to be pregnant was arrested on charges of importing a controlled substance at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, court documents show.

Laura Imelda Soto was arrested on Aug. 16 for “knowingly intentionally importing a controlled substance,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

According to the complaint, Soto arrived to the Hidalgo Port of Entry from Mexico and was entering into the United States.

Soto made entry to the U.S. through the pedestrian lane.

After a primary inspection, Soto was referred for a further inspection where U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed a bulge on her abdomen area.

Soto responded to the comments of the bulge by saying she was pregnant, the complaint stated.

She is said to have then exhibited “nervous behavior” and was avoiding eye contact.

A physical search revealed that she was actually wearing a girdle that held a clear package. The package contained a clear cystal-like substance weighing 235.4 grams.

The substance was “presumptive positive for the properties and characteristics” of methamphetamine, the complaint stated.

The girdle also contained a 30-pill bottle of Alprazolam.

With assistance from the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), an interview was conducted where Soto stated she was in Reynosa, Mexico. While there, she stated she was at a taco stand for two hours seeking to make money to pay for rent.

She began asking random people about ways to earn money and an “unknown individual” sold her the package for $600. She said she did not know what it contained and what she was suppose to do with it.