DHS Secretary Mayorkas visiting Donna migrant facility on Friday

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will visit a migrant processing facility on Friday in Donna.
According to a release, Alejandro Mayorkas, DHS Secretary, will travel to Donna to receive updates on unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border and view conditions at the Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna.
Mayorkas is expected to begin his tour of the facility at 12 p.m. on Friday
Following his briefing, Mayorkas will hold a press conference about his trip to the Rio Grande Valley.
This is not the first time the DHS Secretary has visited the migrant facilities on the border.
In March, Mayorkas visited the same facility in Donna, however, media was not allowed entrance to the event.
