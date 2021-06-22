DHS: Second chance given to MPP-enrolled individuals denied asylum under Trump-era

Migrants who had been in Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols, or the “Remain in Mexico” program, enter the United States at the Paso del Norte Bridge in El Paso, Texas on March 10, 2021. – Migrants in the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), or the “Remain in Mexico” program, are being allowed to enter the United States after being forced to wait up to two years in Mexico for their asylum court dates. Biden’s administration moved quickly to start dismantling the controversial policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), with a first stage that began on February 19, 2021. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — US says it will give another chance to thousands denied asylum under Trump-era policy that forced them to wait in Mexico.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it expanded the criteria for the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) enrolled individuals that are eligible for processing into the United States.

On June 23, 2021, DHS will include MPP enrollees that had cases terminated or were ordered removed while not present at their hearings to be eligible for processing.

DHS will continue to process for entry into the United States MPP enrollees with pending proceedings. Individuals who may be eligible for processing should stay where they are currently located.

Those who may be eligible can register online through: https://conecta.acnur.org.