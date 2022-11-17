BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County detention officer was arrested after authorities allege he engaged in improper sexual activity with an inmate and requested sexual favors.

Jose Alberto Rivas, 34, was arrested on two counts of violation of civil rights of a person in custody: improper sexual activity with an inmate in custody or under his supervision, and two counts of official oppression: request for sexual favors, or physical conduct of a sexual nature of an inmate, according to a post by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Rivas was arrested Wednesday after investigators received a tip from an inmate regarding his behavior at Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said Rivas was arrested after “an extensive investigation into the inappropriate allegations and conduct of Rivas as a Jail Staff Sergeant.”

Rivas’ employment with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office was terminated immediately, with CCSO stating it has a “zero tolerance policy” regarding sexual abuse and harassment.

The investigation remains ongoing.