Despite caseload decrease, Texas coronavirus still spreads

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Despite a slow but steady shrinkage in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reported by Texas health officials, the virus is still spreading geographically.

State officials say a Sterling County resident was reported Thursday as testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

That made the sparsely populated West Texas county near San Angelo the 251st of the state’s 254 counties to have a coronavirus case reported.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 deaths have been reported in 211 counties.

With 313 fatalities reported Friday, a figure state health officials say is subject to change, the state’s overall COVID-19 death toll is approaching 10,000.