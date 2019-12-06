Deputies trying to serve search warrant fatally shoot man

MARSHALL, Texas (AP) — Officials say East Texas deputies trying to serve a search warrant fatally shot a man who tried to speed away from the scene.

A spokesman for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says special tactics deputies were trying to serve the narcotics warrant about 11 a.m. Thursday at a house in southwestern Marshall when 31-year-old Demetrius Williams tried to flee the scene in a minivan. Lt. Jay Webb says while trying to speed away, Williams tried to run over a deputy. That’s when deputies opened fire, killing Williams. There were no other injuries.

Webb said Williams was the subject of their investigation. Sheriff Tom McCool has asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the shooting, and Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher said the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.