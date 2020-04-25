Deputies shoot family violence suspect dead outside Buc-ee’s

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man sought as a suspect in the shooting of his girlfriend was shot dead by deputies outside a North Texas travel center.

The incident happened around midday outside Buc-ee’s on Denton’s southeastern outskirts, about 35 miles northwest of Dallas.

Denton County sheriff’s deputies tracked 53-year-old Marlon Aaron Bonds to the travel center on Interstate 35E.

Bonds was at his car’s trunk when the deputies boxed him in.

A sheriff’s spokesman says Bonds went to his car and pulled out a handgun.

The deputies opened fire, fatally wounding him. Fort Worth police wanted Bonds for his girlfriend’s non-life-threatening shooting.