Deputies shoot family violence suspect dead outside Buc-ee’s

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man sought as a suspect in the shooting of his girlfriend was shot dead by deputies outside a North Texas travel center.
The incident happened around midday outside Buc-ee’s on Denton’s southeastern outskirts, about 35 miles northwest of Dallas.
Denton County sheriff’s deputies tracked 53-year-old Marlon Aaron Bonds to the travel center on Interstate 35E.
Bonds was at his car’s trunk when the deputies boxed him in.
A sheriff’s spokesman says Bonds went to his car and pulled out a handgun.
The deputies opened fire, fatally wounding him. Fort Worth police wanted Bonds for his girlfriend’s non-life-threatening shooting.