HOUSTON (KIAH) — The search continues Friday morning for a missing Humble mother and her son.

Harris County deputies say 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old Tyler Roenz were last seen Thursday at 11:40 a.m. in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in the Fall Creek neighborhood in Humble.

The two may be driving a black 2011 Mazda 4-door bearing Texas license plate PGP2413.

Anyone who may have seen the mother and teen is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Homicide Unit, at (713) 755-6056 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.