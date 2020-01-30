Denver transportation district hires interim general manager

DENVER (AP) — Denver’s Regional Transportation District has hired the former leader of a Texas transit agency as an interim general manager while it searches for a permanent general manager and CEO.

The Denver Post reported Paul Ballard was selected from five finalists for the position overseeing the metro Denver transport system.

The RTD board voted 9-6 to hire Ballard with a Feb. 12 target for negotiating his short-term contract.

Ballard retired last year from his position as president and CEO of the Trinity Metro transit agency in Fort Worth, Texas.

The system has experienced a shortage of bus drivers and train operators.

