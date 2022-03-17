SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials identified the two doctors killed in a shooting at a dental clinic on Wednesday.

Both men shot on Wednesday passed away not long after the shooting. They were identified as 59-year-old Dr. Blake G. Sinclair and 75-year-old Dr. Jack E. Burroughs, both of Tyler.

A man accused of shooting them is now charged with capital murder, according to judicial records.

Steven Alexander Smith, 40, of Tyler, was a patient at the clinic. He was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and capital murder of multiple persons. His bonds total $3 million.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 2:45 p.m. about a shooting at Affordable Dentures on 3081 Highway 31 East near Tyler.

When deputies arrived they saw two men had gunshot wounds. According to an investigation, Smith got angry at clinic staff and went to his pickup truck. He later came back to the lobby area of the clinic, took out a handgun, and shot two doctors inside, said the sheriff’s office.

“[He] went out and retrieved medium caliber pistol from his vehicle, returned inside and started shooting. Both of the victims were on the floor just inside the entry door,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

He later fled and headed west on Highway 31 toward Tyler. A witness told authorities the vehicle’s description and plate number. Some minutes later a deputy saw the suspect pulling into the driveway of his residence in South Tyler.

Smith went into his residence and deputies and Tyler Police Department officers established a perimeter around the house.

Smith County SWAT, Tyler PD SWAT and Smith County Negotiators responded to the scene. Several minutes later Smith’s parents came out from the residence. Smith followed after and was arrested.

“The suspect did come out with his hands up and gave up without incident that’s a good thing,” said Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department.

Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital. One victim was in very critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The other victim went into emergency surgery. Both have since passed away.

This continues to be an active investigation. The names of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of family members. More information will be released as it becomes available and is suitable for dissemination, said the sheriff’s office.