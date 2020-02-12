Death sentence overturned for Texas man accused of killing 5

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ highest criminal court has overturned the death sentence of a man who was convicted of capital murder after having been accused of shooting five people, including his mother and aunt.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals did not reverse Charles Brownlow’s conviction in the 2013 slaying of Luis Gerardo Leal-Carrillo, a convenience store clerk.

But in an opinion issued Wednesday, the court says the trial jury wasn’t properly told how to determine whether Brownlow had an intellectual disability.

Prosecutors aren’t commenting on whether they’ll seek a new hearing because the case is pending.